Iowa Arts Festival performers announced

Iowa Arts Festival
Downtown Iowa City — Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3
Mainstage performers for the Summer of the Arts’ 2018 Iowa Arts Festival, taking place June 1-3, have been announced, representing both local and national musicians and dancers.
The line-up for the free festival — which features more than 110 visual artists, and attracts more than 25,000 visitors each summer — includes acclaimed bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles, seven-time Grammy-nominated singer Joan Osborne and beloved Iowa City acts Kevin “B.F.” Burt, Pieta Brown, the Awful Purdies and more.
Friday, June 1
Pieta Brown, 7 p.m.
Joan Osborne, 9 p.m.
Saturday, June 2
Iowa City Community Band, 10 a.m.
DanceWorks Chicago with University of Iowa dancers, 11:30 a.m.
The Awful Purdies, 12:45 p.m.
The Recliners, 2:45 p.m.
Kevin “B.F.” Burt, 4:15 p.m.
Parker Millsap, 7 p.m.
Trampled by Turtles, 9 p.m.
Sunday, June 3
High Water Mark, 10 a.m.
NonProphet, 11:30 a.m.
James Tutson,, 1 p.m.
Soul Sherpa, 2:45 p.m.
