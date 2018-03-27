Iowa Arts Festival performers announced







28 Shares

Iowa Arts Festival Downtown Iowa City — Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3

Mainstage performers for the Summer of the Arts’ 2018 Iowa Arts Festival, taking place June 1-3, have been announced, representing both local and national musicians and dancers.

The line-up for the free festival — which features more than 110 visual artists, and attracts more than 25,000 visitors each summer — includes acclaimed bluegrass band Trampled by Turtles, seven-time Grammy-nominated singer Joan Osborne and beloved Iowa City acts Kevin “B.F.” Burt, Pieta Brown, the Awful Purdies and more.

Friday, June 1

Pieta Brown, 7 p.m.

Joan Osborne, 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Iowa City Community Band, 10 a.m.

DanceWorks Chicago with University of Iowa dancers, 11:30 a.m.

The Awful Purdies, 12:45 p.m.

The Recliners, 2:45 p.m.

Kevin “B.F.” Burt, 4:15 p.m.

Parker Millsap, 7 p.m.

Trampled by Turtles, 9 p.m.

Sunday, June 3

High Water Mark, 10 a.m.

NonProphet, 11:30 a.m.

James Tutson,, 1 p.m.

Soul Sherpa, 2:45 p.m.