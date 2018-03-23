Information about Iowa City summer camps for kids now available







Information about Iowa City Department of Parks and Recreation Summer Camps for kids in grades K-6 is now available online. Registration for the camps will begin on March 29, and for the first time there will be an option to register online.

There will be two camps: a sports camp and one focused on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics). The STEAM camp at the Robert A. Lee Recreation Center starts on June 11 and runs for nine weeks. The Sports Camp at the Mercer Park Aquatic Center also starts on June 11 and is eight weeks long.

The STEAM Camp will cover topics from sound waves to engineering marvel of the 1980s to the science underlying cuisines from around the world. Kids attending the Sports Camp will engage a variety of activities, from flag football to floor hockey to pickleball. Both camps will have weekly field trips.

The fee for attending either of the camps is $180 for residents of Iowa City. For those living outside the city limits, the fee is $185.