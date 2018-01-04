Advertisement

Indivisible Iowa conference to help activists gear up for the legislative session

Posted by Lauren Shotwell | Jan 4, 2018 | Community/News
Activists Get Active: Indivisible Iowa Winter Conference

Teamsters Hall (5000 J St SW, Cedar Rapids) – Saturday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m.

Protesters shut down in the eastbound lane of I-80. Friday, Nov. 11, 2016. –photo by Zak Neumann.

Get ready for the upcoming legislative session with the Activists Get Active conference in Cedar Rapids on Saturday, hosted by Indivisible Iowa, a non-partisan network of grassroots organizations across the state, and TeamCAN, the Teamsters Community Action Network.

Guest speakers and panel discussions will focus on local and state issues, including breakout sessions with information about how to lobby state legislators, self-care and avoiding burnout, using social media, the impact of the voter ID law and more. The event is free, but interested individuals are encouraged to register for planning purposes.

The Iowa legislative session kicks off on Jan. 8. So far, legislators have said that they expect to have funding levels for public K-12 schools decided early on in the session, although schools are expected to see little to no increase over last year’s levels and there’s uncertainty over whether school vouchers would be up for discussion. Lawmakers have also said they hope to make a decision on water quality quickly, after negotiations last year fell short of producing legislation.


About The Author

Lauren Shotwell

Lauren Shotwell is Little Village‘s news director. Contact her at lauren@littlevillagemag.com.

