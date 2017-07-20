Advertisement

Indigenous Iowa No DAPL benefit show at The Mill on Friday

Posted by Paul Brennan | Jul 20, 2017 | Community/News
Benefit for No DAPL Movement

The Mill — Friday, July 21 at 8 p.m.

Zak Neumann, Dakota Access Pipeline, Bakken Pipeline

One of several campsites outside the entrance to the pipeline worksite. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.

Oil is following through the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), but the fight against the pipeline isn’t over yet, according to Indigenous Iowa. The Iowa City-based nonprofit is inviting everyone to join the fight, by attending a benefit show at The Mill on Friday. Money raised will support Indigenous Iowa’s anti-DAPL work, as well as its work on a broad range of other environmental and social justice issues.

There will be music from Dave Zollo, Ben Schmidt Band, Muckrockers and Pigs and Clover. The show will also feature speakers from a variety of progressive groups.

“We are a community rooted in Indigenous thought and practice,” is how Indigenous Iowa describes itself. Speaking at the Iowa’s Women March in January, Indigenous Iowa Co-Chair Christine Nobiss said, “It is time to bring Indigenous ideologies onto the world stage, share our concepts of community, and use that to transform the mindset of mainstream society.”

In February, the group opened the Earth Mother Community Education Camp, “a think tank in pursuit [of] social and environmental justice and equality, fighting racism, sexism and class struggle based divisions in society,” near Williamsburg, Iowa.

The show starts Friday evening at 8 p.m. Admission is $10. The show is 19 and older after 10 p.m.

