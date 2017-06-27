Indie-pop rockers Chastity Belt make a stop at Gabe’s

CHASTITY BELT, WITH DARREN HANLON AND PEANUT RICKY Gabe’s — Friday, June 30 at 9 p.m.

Chastity Belt headlines at Gabe’s Friday, June 30 with support from tourmate Darren Hanlon and local lo-fi pop project Peanut Ricky. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m.; tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Earlier this month the Seattle indie pop-rockers released I Used to Spend So Much Time Alone, the band’s third full-length and their second release on Hardly Art. The four-piece made up of guitarist Lydia Lund, bassist Annie Truscott, drummer Gretchen Grimm, and guitarist/vocalist Julia Shapiro started Chastity Belt in 2010 while they were all studying at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington. The band’s first release was 2013’s No Regerts, but their 2015 release Time to Go Home is what got them national attention, including write-ups from SPIN and The New York Times.

In a 2013 review, Pitchfork called them “funny, and slightly goofy, and gently vulgar, and they play with an appealingly loose, relaxed confidence.” That sentiment really rings true with songs like “Cool Slut” and “Pussy Weed Beer” that manage to be fun and empowering at the same time.

If you’re not familiar with Chastity Belt or are still on the fence, check out the video for the opening track off their new record below.