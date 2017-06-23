In Memoriam: Hans Breder

First, because I’ve gotten some requests already, I want to declare that the memorial service for artist and educator Hans Dieter Breder begins now and continues around the clock until every person with something to say or do has been heard, seen or felt. From any site, using any media or none at all, infinitely retroactive and extending into the future in perpetuity, this memorial is an open-ended dedication to the art of renewal and emergence that formed the basis of Breder’s Intermedia program at the University of Iowa.

I worked for a few years at Breder’s Liminoid Laboratory, a studio without walls.

Any place could be the site of an art project for Hans. One day we were driving down the street and he saw a traffic island. The next day he called the city to inquire about an installation there. We measured the site and he made a simple model. While that project won’t actually be built on city property, it has evolved from an idea to a minimal sculpture into an elegant tribute to Black Hawk, the famous Sauk warrior. I hope it gets built.

When I moved to Iowa City and told people that I was studying with Hans Breder, the maestro of the University of Iowa Intermedia program, Iowa City professors, students and other townspeople would invariably repeat what they thought was his catchphrase, “You should have done that performance in the nude.” They would usually say it with a ridiculous fake accent, like “in zeee nude.”

Yes, university professors said it too and they would laugh.

But in my three years as an MFA candidate, (I graduated in 2000, the same year he retired), I never heard him say this line. I admit that I felt overlooked because he never said it to me and I almost forgot about it.

Then a couple years ago we took Barbara Welch Breder (his beautiful wife of over 30 years) to a show at PS1. There two young, fit performers began a poetic dance with balloons and other objects. They undressed to their underwear. Probably bored, Barbara left almost immediately but Hans enjoyed the show.

Afterwards he approached the artists, two men in their skivvies decompressing after an intense 20-minute performance. I heard the famous phrase for the first time, “You should have performed in zee nude.” And the “zee” wasn’t as pronounced as his imitators made it, but it was still there. Their underwear was a distraction, he said.

Many women who came through the program (especially those in the Intermedia Workshop, the three-hour Thursday night class followed by revelry and carousing) probably heard differently too.

Hans had an Old World approach to many things. He could be generous, sweet and gentle. But I also saw him often leer at or flirt with women who were one-quarter of his age. He asked waitresses to model for him in his studio. A few years ago, Hans groped one of my friends in a bar (I wasn’t there). And of course, his relationship with his now-famous student, Ana Mendieta, would be a career-ending offense today.

For every detractor, at least one devotee will tell you Hans was like a father to her, as one Intermedia cohort told me a few days ago. Or that he helped them find their way through a difficult time with some kind words and attention.

There were many things wrong with the way Hans lived his life. He was as imperfect as any of us. I heard him regret several times that he never brought performance artist and underground filmmaker Jack Smith (Flaming Creatures) to Iowa City. Or bemoan the loss of the original 16mm film of his dreamlike, Boxed-In.

He could be combative and defiant.

He wanted his 1973 video, Percussion Piece, to be equal parts pornography, dance, music and performance. In the nine-minute video, a nude woman lying on her stomach is intermittently slapped on her back and legs by another nude woman.

In another early video, How Faustus Had His First Sight of Paradise, a similar configuration also shows two nude women. Here, Ana Mendieta, kneeling in a sun-dappled Iowa stream with her back to the camera, leans over to kiss the back of her partner. Shot in one take and lasting less than 10 minutes, Mendieta’s kiss repeatedly punctuates the gentle stream sounds and the birds singing in the trees.

He reciprocated for Mendieta, collaborating on some of her most famous images, such as when he arranged the flowers on her living grave in Mexico or when she was covered in mud at Old Man’s Creek in Iowa. He took photos to document many of her performances en plein air. The people who want to separate him from her work (much of it done when she was a student) are misguided. Unfortunately, he is not credited for any of Mendieta’s photos.

[He was convinced that Mendieta was killed in 1985, that she would never take her own life. He said she was scared of heights and would have needed a chair to climb out the window. No, he was certain that she was thrown from her Greenwich Village apartment.]

Death played a influential role in Breder’s and Mendieta’s lives and artwork. When Hans’ father died, in 1938 of unknown causes, a family friend visited his mother. Hans would have been very young so the message of this story is filtered through his memory and his mother and aunt’s retelling.

The friend brought a gift for little Hans. It was a detailed model of a sailboat with string rigging and a carved hull. Too delicate for a young child. The man never said explicitly what the boat meant, but the message gathered was clear, “Get out.” His mother immediately moved them to her sister’s house and the relative sanctuary of the German countryside.

He said he had Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and could remember the sound of bullets whizzing past when his mother pushed him down and protected him with her body in a roadside ditch. He spoke of her with sincere admiration and often regretted not bringing her to live near him at the end of her life.

Some of Breder’s works are about his journey, coming to the “New World” of America, leaving Germany, transitioning to a new life, a new self and a new way of thinking. We often talked about the difficulty of abandoning fast-held ideas.

When he went before the prestigious German Academic Scholarship Foundation in his late 20s, Hans told the committee, “I am a child with a concept.” They sent him to New York in 1964 and years later he became a naturalized U.S. citizen.

One of the few things he directly taught in Intermedia was that the work started with the body and that to embody an idea in your art, to express something to an audience, a good starting point is in your own body.

Intellectual and philosophical work can be and is a part of Intermedia no doubt, but for Hans, Intermedia was locating one’s self, finding a way by making a gesture even if it felt like groping in the darkness. The next gesture would follow, and so on. The body would renew itself. The body was your best source and a guide if you listened.

Breder’s art-making process relied on an emergent style that often reduced images and sounds to fragments, leaving stark geometries. Then he scraped these shadows down even further. He said that he called what he did “art” because there was no better word for it, not because he believed he was creating some special thing or because the word would elevate what he did.

In 2015, he stated publicly that if he had not become an artist, he would not be alive. He was adamant on this point. Art gave more than meaning to his life, it gave him life.

His early interest in the geometry of constructivism eventually expanded to multi-dimensional thinking and quantum theory. He loved to converse with scientists and provided an endless line of questions about how the eye works or how consciousness could be external to the body.

Besides the artists Kazimir Malevich, Piet Mondrian and Wassily Kandinsky, he was heavily influenced by philosopher Ernst Bloch whom Hans heard speak in Hamburg and subsequently read in his native language.

There is no neat way to wrap up my experiences with Herr Breder, so I’ll hide behind a quote from the introduction to Bloch’s magnum opus, The Principle of Hope (1954):

“Who are we? Where do we come from? Where are we going? What are we waiting for? What awaits us? … It is a question of learning hope. Its work does not renounce, it is in love with success rather than failure. Hope, superior to fear, is neither passive like the latter, nor locked into nothingness. The emotion of hope goes out of itself, makes people broad instead of confining them, cannot know nearly enough of what it is that makes them inwardly aimed, of what may be allied to them outwardly. The work of this emotion requires people who throw themselves actively into what is becoming, to which they themselves belong … Everybody’s life is pervaded by daydreams: one part of this is just stale, even enervating escapism, even booty for swindlers, but another part is provocative, is not content just to accept the bad which exists, does not accept renunciation. This other part has hoping at its core, and is teachable. It can be extricated from the unregulated daydream and from its sly misuse, can be activated undimmed. Nobody has ever lived without daydreams, but it is a question of knowing them deeper and deeper and in this way keeping them trained unerringly, usefully, on what is right. Let the daydreams grow even fuller, since this means they are enriching themselves around the sober glance; not in the sense of clogging, but of becoming clear. Not in the sense of merely contemplative reason which takes things as they are and as they stand, but of participating reason which takes them as they go, and therefore also as they could go better. Then let the daydreams grow really fuller, that is, clearer, less random, more familiar, more clearly understood and more mediated with the course of things. So that the wheat which is trying to ripen can be encouraged to grow and be harvested. Thinking means venturing beyond … ”

