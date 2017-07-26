Advertisement

In Conversation: David Dunlap and David Dondero

Posted by Jason Smith | Jul 26, 2017

University of Iowa painting and drawing Professor Emeritus David Dunlap welcomed visiting musician David Dondero to Dunlap’s home studio for a discussion of anything and everything on their minds — which, on this day, ranged from Donald Trump and Gerrymandering to peaches from New Pioneer Food Co-op.

Public Space One Director John Engelbrecht brought the two together before Dondero’s performance at PS1 later in the evening, and is also included in the interview.

“Really the most effective thing is art and humor through all of this”, Dunlap says.

Video by Jason Smith

