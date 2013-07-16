I’m retiring from Art.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
I have an extreme development that I’m excited to be unfortunately saddened by happiness to tell you about. It has come to my attention that the next phase of my artistic career is to retire early. There are too many associations that can’t be escaped and there is just too much stuff out there. Consider my retirement a population control for culture.
To clarify, my retirement will change nothing in actuality. It is purely a personal paradigm shift as well as an invitation to others in my life who wish to overlap journeys. I will ask that we all refrain from referring to Dana Telsrow as an “Artist” and anything that he creates as “Art”. When one asks what type of music I make, I will linger in the wordless mish mash of genre and fail to give it a name. It is no longer music to me dear friends.
There are some definite events leading me to this decision. I have, overtime, begun to take in less and less art. Art has become extremely convoluted as tools for marketing and self-promotion have become available to almost anyone with an internet connection and device. Everyone is asking me to take a look or take a listen and I do sort of feel bad for not always taking the time, but I need some space.
The space I need is located in an intangible realm of extremely focused distraction. A totally engaged disengagement. A vertex of plus and minus. The intersection of all paradox. Art, in the prior sense, was something deeply personal that I didn’t particularly feel like sharing. Meaning, I didn’t want to share my relationship with it with anyone else. Displaying the outcome of my relationship to art is a completely different story.
Linguistic devices are too prominent with the current state of art. There is too much description, definition, deconstruction, opinion, criticism, evaluation, and communication about communication. As a result, art becomes an item of elevation. It exists on a plane higher than that of pure and plain existence. Works become inherently “meaningful” as a reflection of and correlation to human experience.
On one hand we have the notion of creation in a biblical sense, where the creation was clearly full of intent and purpose. And there is the scientific explanation of the arrival of anything which throws out a foundation of intent in preference for a reverse lineage of what seems to be provable fact. My relationship with art lives somewhere between those two histories.
I must pause here and give a brief notice to you about how I am writing. This writing style is a form which I think is probably cyclical. It only ends because I have to be at my second job in 15 minutes. Theoretically, it could keep going forward. My original thought and entry point into the cycle of thought-writing was that I am retiring from art. which I am. However, that thesis does not necessarily need to stand fast as the main point of the written piece. A type of learning occurs when we allow ourselves to float along an idea like we are on an endless lazy river. The sights change and the current shifts and we bump into someone else who then sends us in a slightly different direction. It is a thought-based meditation which, left unattended, takes us deep into the vast emptiness of a language-less universe. This universe is one of, if not the main reason for why I am retiring from art.
More to come on this subject, check back for updates and more revelation about the nature of this change. Heading to work now.
Huh?
Hehe….couldn’t resist. But really, huh??
Hi Mom
I am, quite frankly, shocked. This seems to come as a severe blow to our newly formed ‘artist’ residency program and, more frankly: to have our first artist retire less than a month into our fledgling program is devastating and, even the most frankly: just embarrassing. The embarrassment I feel is oh ok now I see, I just went back and read beyond the headline, wow, phewphta, it’s one of those mind-retirement things oh that’ll play well.
John, I am glad that you continued reading on. This is a very dense topic and the situation is going to take some further examination both from me, and those watching at home before we can really bring to fruition all the wonders that this could entail. This should prove to be a liberation of identity and creative expectation which will allow me to live in an unfathomable harmony with the things that I will continue to make. Consequently, those passing by will be filled with a joyous, infancy replica of happiness. ps·z is helping to foster a new life-style for soon-to-be former-artists
Dana, I am glad the PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® can provide you the space necessary for your “further examinations of wonderment.” In reconsidering my reactionary first thoughts above (and in generally thinking about the PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY®) I think this may be a good opportunity for all of us PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® people to consider similar “liberations of identity in regard to creative expectations in hopes of unfathomable harmony for the things we all make.” I feel more like an infant just knowing you are there, just down the PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® hall from me, in there, in that PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® studio next to your PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® art neighbor and also knowing the deadline for the next PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® application is right around the corner, August 15th, 2013, and PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY® also too PS·Z FREE STUDIO RESIDENCY®.
Hello, I just now read this. I didn’t check the date, though. To all of you reading in internet-land, I am a Dana T collaborator but have fallen behind on my internet reading.
When did you retire? I ask because I recently (August 23-25) recorded some of your new songs in your PsZ space. How does your retirement affect your new ep abbr. relation? Is that canceled in light of the retirement?
I’m up at 4 in the morning because I was writing some things of my own. Also I worked early this morning and fell asleep in the afternoon and drank caffeine too late, with kitchen nightmares reruns interspersed with my own writing projects. And then I started answering emails, and I got one from Dana T about appearing on video for an interview? I recalled this query when a friend of mine, a computer musician who has only met Dana T once but respect(s?ed?) him as an artist and wanted my take on the Dana T retirement. I put two and two together and sought out your retirement reaction video. I think I was supposed to be part of that, but it would have been an honestly shocked reaction, because when I saw you at PSZ, everything about it was just so…artistic.
oh, that computer musician friend facebook-chatted me yesterday for my take on the DanaT retirement. I guess I’m just surprised.