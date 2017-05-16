Hot Tin Roof: Public Service Announcement

By Genevieve Arlie

Underwires: you’re

wearing them wrong!

You’re wearing the wrong

size the wrong way. For starters,

the band, not the straps, provides

primary support. For second, as any

mammographer knows, your breast tissue

extends halfway under your armpit, and as

the nice lady at La Petite Coquette in Union

Square will tell you, all that should be in your bra.

Grab the underwire under your arm with your near-

est hand while, with the other inside the cup (“May

I?”), pull your breast forward (NOT up!) and then (la

coup de grâce) tug gently on the outer cup edge to

situate. “And you’re in,” she affirms. “Your tits

should salute.” Well, hello there. A swell of

cleavage where never there was. I’m harn-

essed and ready to battle the city streets.

(If you’re now spilling out, go up a

cup size.) But rather than flaunt

my rank among the select few

with salutatory boobs, I here-

by bequeath this sacred

knowledge to you. And for

the record, underwires do

not cause breast cancer.

A California native via New York and Paris, Genevieve Arlie will soon leave Iowa City for Athens, Georgia, where she intends to live exclusively on chocolate bourbon pecan pie. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 221.