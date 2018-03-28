Halfloves team up with Exile Brewing at the Blue Moose







Halfloves w/ Towncrier, Mystery Friends Blue Moose Tap House — Friday, March 30 at 8 p.m.

Iowa City band Halfloves released their self-titled debut in 2016. It was a reboot for the band, who used to be called the Olympics. The band spent time with producer Brandon Darner perfecting the album, which resulted in a finely-honed work of dark pop.

The band is now confronted with the prospect of following it.

“This past year we’ve spent primarily focused on writing new music,” lead vocalist and guitarist Jeff Roalson said in an email. “It’s tough to juggle consistent live shows along with carving out intentional time to create new songs, especially when everyone’s working jobs — but it’s as exciting as it is daunting.”

The process of working on the new album has its challenges and payoffs. “Starting to work on a new album is nice in that it’s a clean slate with endless possibilities,” Roalson explains, “which is liberating, but it’s also kind of like dumping out all the pieces to a puzzle and wondering where to start. We all have our own influences and inspirations, so some of the demos we share with each other are all over the place. Slowly though, we’ve been able to to identify some musical peripheries that explore new territory while still pivoting around enough of a consistent foundation to (hopefully) create something cohesive and exciting.”

The band started recording at Magic Barn this week and will continue working on the album throughout the year. This Friday, March 30, Halfloves will be at the Blue Moose. The show kicks off at 8 p.m.; tickets are $10.

“It’s been a few months since we’ve played a show in Iowa City, so we’re happy to be back at Blue Moose on Friday with some new material, alongside our pals Towncrier and Mystery Friends,” Roalson said.

The band struck a partnership with Iowa-based Exile Brewery to do a tap takeover for the show as well.

“We reached out to Exile to team up with us and sponsor this show because we love their beer,” Roalson said. “I like to incorporate special non-musical elements to shows whenever it makes sense.”

Halfloves played a party for Exile’s fifth anniversary last fall in Des Moines.

“I love the collaborative aspect of organizing events,” Roalson said, “and not much goes better with live music than some friends and great beer made right here Iowa!”