Listen: Guided By Voices announce ‘August By Cake,’ Robert Pollard’s 100th album

Midwest rock and roll icons Guided By Voices announced today the April 7 release of August By Cake, a 32-track double LP that marks the 100th album released by frontman Robert Pollard since 1986’s Forever Since Breakfast. Here’s the first single, “Hiking Skin.”

GBV also announced a tour set for April and May. There are a few Midwest stops, but sadly no shows are slated for the Iowa City area. Check the full list of tour dates below.

TOUR DATES

April 7 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room

April 14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

April 17 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

April 18 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos

April 21 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

April 28 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

April 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme

May 5 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick

May 6 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop