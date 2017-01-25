Listen: Guided By Voices announce ‘August By Cake,’ Robert Pollard’s 100th album

Midwest rock and roll icons Guided By Voices announced today the April 7 release of August By Cake, a 32-track double LP that marks the 100th album released by frontman Robert Pollard since 1986’s Forever Since Breakfast. Here’s the first single, “Hiking Skin.”
GBV also announced a tour set for April and May. There are a few Midwest stops, but sadly no shows are slated for the Iowa City area. Check the full list of tour dates below.
TOUR DATES
April 7 – St. Louis, MO – Ready Room
April 14 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 15 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
April 17 – Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
April 18 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos
April 21 – Indio, CA – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
April 28 – Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
April 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – The Pyramid Scheme
May 5 – Detroit, MI – Magic Stick
May 6 – Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop