Livestream: The Green Room presents Zach Wahls on Monday, Aug. 28

Posted by Little Village | Aug 26, 2017 | Community/News

The Green Room presents: Zach Wahls and Shelter House

The Englert Theatre — Monday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m.

Livestream: Little Village Mag on Facebook

Iowa City native Zach Wahls shot into national prominence when his testimony before the Iowa House Judiciary Committee on being raised by two mothers became the most-watched political video of 2011.

“Zach wrote the New York Times-bestselling book ‘My Two Moms: Lessons of Love, Strength, and What Makes a Family,’ and spoke in prime time at the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina — the first person to ever address a major party’s convention because of a viral YouTube video.

Zach, an Eagle Scout, went on to lead Scouts for Equality, an organization fighting the Boy Scouts of America’s ban on LGBT youth and adults. Under his leadership, Scouts for Equality helped win an end to the BSA’s long-standing ban on gay members and secured the right of transgender boys to participate in the program.” — The Englert Theatre

Having established himself as a national leader in issues related to same-sex marriage, Wahls returns to Iowa City with a different question and a different quest for justice: housing. In conjunction with Iowa City’s Shelter House, Wahls will present Housing First: A Revolutionary Approach to Ending Chronic Homelessness.

The Housing First program has been used successfully in other cities as a way to address the worst symptoms of deep poverty and improve the overall potential of communities. After the Englert event, the conversation will continue both at MERGE and on social media throughout the week. For more information on Monday night and activities in the wake of it, follow The Green Room on Facebook.

The Green Room is an innovative educational experience that invites the community to sit in on a series of six speakers selected by Univ. of Iowa Professor Dave Gould for his honors students. Each night’s class features a local non-profit and a nationally renowned speaker, with time for conversation geared toward improving the Iowa City community as a whole. The series will be livestreamed by Little Village Mag on Facebook Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9.

