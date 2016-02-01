Green Gravel Comedy Fest announces ticket sales, lineup additions

Tickets go on sale today for the Green Gravel Comedy Festival. This third annual event will be taking place at a variety of locations across Iowa City, Mar. 4–5. Available now are presale passes and individual tickets to select highlight shows. Prices range from $5-17; tickets are available on their website. Little Village is a sponsor of the fest.

In addition, new performers have been added to the festival lineup. Comedian Sammy Arechar is a new headliner on the bill. The Wisconsin native recently appeared at the RIOT Alternative Comedy Festival in Los Angeles as a Comic to Watch. Also appearing will be the Chicago-based comedians Tyler Jackson and Danny Maupin, with their show Late Late Breakfast.