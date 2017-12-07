Grassley tweets: He’s upset by a Senate snub, but loves what Trump is doing







Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley was up early Thursday morning, and judging by Twitter, he wasn’t happy.

@realDonaldTrump I'm the most Senior member of Senate Finance Comm I was dropped as Conferee So I won't be in front line fighting for what u and I believe to cut taxes — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) December 7, 2017

At 5:23 a.m., Iowa’s senior senator vented to fellow early-morning tweeter President Donald Trump about not being appointed to the conference committee that will reconcile the tax bills passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate. On Wednesday evening, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell appointed eight Republicans to the committee.

It’s unclear why Grassley was passed over, but over the weekend, comments by the 84 year-old lawmaker suggesting the richest Americans deserved a tax break because they are more responsible than average Americans, who are “spending every darn penny they have” on “booze or women or movies,” caused a storm of criticism on social media. Little Village has reached out to both Grassley’s and McConnell’s office for comment, and will update this story if either respond.

Grassley’s tweet complaining about being snubbed by McConnell came after a series of tweets praising Trump for his announcement on Wednesday recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and the start of the process to move the U.S. Embassy there. Grassley said Trump has “guts” and “keeps promises.” The president retweeted one of those tweets by Grassley, which concluded, “Congrats Pres Trump for making this move. Amen!!!”

Grassley’s Twitter praise for Trump came on the same morning The Washington Post published a story reporting that Trump had ignored warnings from senior advisers, including Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, that his announcement could jeopardize chances for peace in the Middle East and damage America’s international standing.

“It’s insane. We’re all resistant,” the Post quoted a “Trump confidant who recently spoke to the president about [Jerusalem]” as saying. “He doesn’t realize what all he could trigger by doing this.”