Grab your growlers, raise a glass: Brewlab closing its doors tomorrow

Brewlab in Iowa City will close its doors tomorrow, June 8, at midnight. Until then, fill your growler for $7 or have a pint for $3, and say goodbye to the neighborhood brewery.

They nearly closed up shop in May because they were struggling to find an investor, but hung on for another month.

Father and son Drew and Nathan Letcher opened Brewlab in the fall of 2015. At the time it opened it was the only brewery in Iowa City. In addition to beer, Brewlab serves cider and kombucha on tap, as well as a selection of cheese plates, panini and flatbread. They have hosted numerous events including trivia nights, live music and political get-togethers.

Little Village attempted to reach the owners for comment but they had not yet responded by the time of publication.