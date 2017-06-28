Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Grab a Hamm’s at George’s to help Iowa City’s Emily Maxwell fund her Iditarod race

Posted by Eleanore Taft | Jun 28, 2017 | Community/News

Emily Maxwell and dog handler, Maggie, walking Maxwell’s dog Levi to loosen him up before the final run of the Copper Basin 300. — photo courtesy of Emily Maxwell

Emily Maxwell Iditarod Fundraiser

George’s Buffet (312 E Market St, Iowa City) — Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m.

Iowa City’s Emily Maxwell never expected to find herself racing sled dogs in the Iditarod. But this year she completed a 200-mile and two 300-mile qualifying races, and if she can raise the $50,000 it takes to get to the starting line, Maxwell will race nearly 1,000 miles next March.

To help her get there, Maxwell will host a fundraiser Wednesday at George’s. The evening will include a historical presentation about the Iditarod, a photo slideshow of Maxwell’s qualifying season, a question and answer session and live music by Dave Zollo and Brian Cooper. Guests can also participate in a silent auction featuring Englert tickets, local art, gift cards to local businesses like Revival and Oasis and a traditional native Alaskan knife called an ulu.

Leaders of Maxwell’s team Beemer and Raven rest at the last checkpoint on the Copper Basin 300. — photo courtesy of Emily Maxwell

Maxwell said those who are unfamiliar with mushing often incorrectly assume that male and female mushers race separately.

“In that world, out of all the worlds I’ve been in in my life, I feel like there’s the least amount of split between men and women and I feel like women are very respected in the sport. The respect that you get in the sport really comes from how well you take care of your dogs, and how tough you are,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell moved to Alaska last year, joining her boyfriend Nic Petit, an award-winning musher who came in third in last year’s race. Petit introduced Maxwell to the sport, and the couple share 41 Alaskan huskies.

“He’s a good person to be learning from and we share dogs, so I’m really lucky to get awesome dogs,” Maxwell said. “They’re like a scrappy little Siberian. They’re more slender and muscular, and faster.”

During the summer, Maxwell works 60-80 hours a week at five different jobs to save enough for training season, when caring for the dogs becomes a full-time job. Every day in the fall and winter she takes them out to run, increasing the distance as the race’s date approaches.

Maxwell and her dogs rest with other mushers at Knik checkpoint on the Willow 300. — photo courtesy of Emily Maxwell

Iditarod mushers travel roughly 100 miles a day depending on trail conditions, so the race often takes weeks to complete. There are only three mandatory rests along the way, one for 24 hours and two eight-hour stops.

“On the shorter races and if you want to be competitive you don’t do a lot of rest,” said Maxwell, who recently slept for one hour total during a four-day race. “Hallucinations are really common.”

Some mushers sleep on their sleds while continuing the race, but Maxwell said she feels safer waiting to rest at a checkpoint. She decides when it’s time to get moving again based on the behavior of her dogs.

“I look at the dogs and I’m like, if they’re sitting at the checkpoint after three hours and they’re looking around and ready to go, then we’ll go,” she said. “I know I can push myself, but I’m not going to push them more than they need to be.”

Labeling a drop bag full of supplies to be left at the Skwentna checkpoint. — photo courtesy of Emily Maxwell

Mushers prepare drop bags with supplies they’ll need and have them sent to checkpoints along the trail. Supplies include food for dogs and humans, fresh socks, neck warmers, tools and extra dog booties.

The connection Maxwell has with her dogs keeps her going, she said.

“They’re sweet and they’re encouraging. People always say, ‘Oh, you’re alone out there!’ and you’re not. You’ve got your little buddies.”

There is a $25 suggested donation for the George’s event, and 5 percent of the proceeds will go to Iowa City’s Free Medical Clinic.

“I’m an Iowa girl through and through. I talk about Iowa City all the time up there, so I really want to be able to give something back to thank people for their support,” Maxwell said.

Those who can’t make the event can join Maxwell on Saturday, July 1 at noon in College Green Park where she will be teaching a half-hour pilates session followed by a yoga class taught by Kelsey Karr. Donations for the classes will go towards Maxwell’s race as well.

Tags
, , , , ,
About The Author

Eleanore Taft

Eleanore Taft is Little Village's production manager. Contact her at eleanore@littlevillagemag.com.

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area

Blog Comments
Margery Glickman, Jun 28, 2017 Reply

The Iditarod is terribly cruel to dogs. FACTS: http://helpsleddogs.org

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by rob-cline
Murals and More unveils new Cedar Rapids skywalk mural by AKACORLEONE
A small crowd gathered for the unveiling of a big mural in downtown Cedar Rapids on Monday evening. Murals and More, which is steadily creating the Cedar Rapids Mural Trail,...
Posted by emma-husar
With opening of MERGE, development group continues working to foster local entrepreneurs
The Iowa City Area Development Group (ICAD) has come a long way since its inception in 1984. The organization celebrated its latest expansion with the opening of a new co-working...
Posted by eleanore-taft
This week in activism: raise your voice, network with activists and shake it off on the dance floor
Feeling frustrated with the state of your community, state and nation? Action is the antidote to despair. This week join an organization that fights for issues you care about, hold...