Giving Tree Theater holds a show tune-filled benefit for Foundation 2

Posted by Rob Cline | Aug 2, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Two for Foundation 2: a Night of Duets

Giving Tree Theater — Thursday, Aug. 3 at 8 p.m.

An evening of duets will benefit Foundation 2 at Giving Tree Theater. — photo by ocean yamaha

Sometimes it takes two. Giving Tree Theater will host Two for Foundation 2: a Night of Duets on Thursday, August 3, at 8 p.m. All ticket proceeds will benefit Foundation 2, an essential human services organization offering counseling, suicide prevention and a youth shelter.

The program is in keeping with Giving Tree’s mission of serving the community. Each Giving Tree cast selects a charity to receive a portion of their show’s proceeds.

A social hour precedes the show at 7 p.m. featuring hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

The performance will feature an array of local performers including Heather and Richie Akers (owners of Giving Tree Theater), Jackson Bartelme, Catherine Blades, Scott Dix, Gerard Estella, Christina Farrell, Jennifer Ford, Cathy Koebrick, Elizabeth Barrett, Jan McCool, Tina March, Steve Rezabek, Greg Smith, Joe Wetrich, Tracie Hodina Van Pelt, June Schumacher, Robert Lindsey-Nassif and Alisabeth Von Presley.

Duets will include songs from a variety of Broadway favorites including classics like West Side Story and Phantom of the Opera and new smash hits like Dear Evan Hansen and Hamilton.

Tickets are $50 per person for general admission seating. A limited number of $75 tickets include upgraded seating and swag from Foundation 2 and Giving Tree.

