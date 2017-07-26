Get a taste of black metal with Ethicist at the Blue Moose Tap House Friday

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Blue Moose Tap House — Friday, July 28 at 9pm
Cincinnati, Ohio blackened post-metal purveyors Ethicist will bring the heavy to the upstairs of the Blue Moose Tap House on Friday. Joining them are tour-mates and fellow Ohioans Close the Hatch and local three-piece Dryad. Cover is $5; the doors open at 9 p.m. with the show starting at 10.
Originally formed as a three piece in 2012, Ethicist has since added a fourth member to round out their current lineup of Michael Woj (bass), Johnny Finger (drums), Scott Stevens (guitar) and Chad Snowden (guitar, vocals). They’ve released two self titled EPs — most recently, a split with fellow Cincinnati band Clouded which is available digitally via their Bandcamp and as a cassette via a collaboration with And Recordings and Bastard Sloth Records.
Ethicist are a self described “blackened post-metal” band and one of many American bands that are taking the brutal reverb-soaked riffs of Norwegian black metal and infusing more atmospheric elements and moments of psychedelia. Black metal purists may scoff, but this take on the sound is re-energizing the genre and lacks a lot of the baggage that can be associated with some of the classic black metal bands. Check out a video of Ethicist below and go bang your head upstairs at the Blue Moose Tap House on Friday.
