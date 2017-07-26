Advertisement

Get a taste of black metal with Ethicist at the Blue Moose Tap House Friday

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jul 26, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Ethicist, with Close the Hatch and Dryad

Blue Moose Tap House — Friday, July 28 at 9pm 

Photo by Adam Weeden.

Cincinnati, Ohio blackened post-metal purveyors Ethicist will bring the heavy to the upstairs of the Blue Moose Tap House on Friday. Joining them are tour-mates and fellow Ohioans Close the Hatch and local three-piece Dryad. Cover is $5; the doors open at 9 p.m. with the show starting at 10.

Originally formed as a three piece in 2012, Ethicist has since added a fourth member to round out their current lineup of Michael Woj (bass), Johnny Finger (drums), Scott Stevens (guitar) and Chad Snowden (guitar, vocals). They’ve released two self titled EPs — most recently, a split with fellow Cincinnati band Clouded which is available digitally via their Bandcamp and as a cassette via a collaboration with And Recordings and Bastard Sloth Records.

Ethicist are a self described “blackened post-metal” band and one of many American bands that are taking the brutal reverb-soaked riffs of Norwegian black metal and infusing more atmospheric elements and moments of psychedelia. Black metal purists may scoff, but this take on the sound is re-energizing the genre and lacks a lot of the baggage that can be associated with some of the classic black metal bands. Check out a video of Ethicist below and go bang your head upstairs at the Blue Moose Tap House on Friday.

 

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

