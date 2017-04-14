From Iowa to Chicago: MER’s Music Showcase brings musicians together for a round-robin

MER’s Music Showcase Iowa City Yacht Club — Thursday, April 13 at 8 p.m.

Nashville round-robin jams are designed to bring together a mixed bag of musicians, converging local flavors with those of out-of-towners. The result is a night of musical potpourri. In this style of the communal, Chicago-based MER, an independent musician who’s supported acts like Ziggy Marley and Will Hoge, will bring the MER’s Music Showcase to the Iowa City Yacht Club on Thursday, April 13 — the first date of five for his midwest college tour.

For over seven years MERs has been holding these round-robin showcases in Chicago. Alongside MER will be violinist Jason Vinluan; together they’ve been performing as Two Filipinos. Also from Chicago will be narrative-driven, blues outfit Langston & Co. as well as roots duo The Kell Brothers, featuring University of Iowa alumnus Conor Kell.

Iowa City bluegrass pickers Flash in a Pan, who just released their new album, Off the Rails, last month, will participate for the evening. The album was recorded at Luke Tweedy’s Flat Black Studio in the sticks of Johnson County. Also in attendance will be Cedar Rapids’ alternative rock band In the Attic, who run their own local label White Sofa Records.

The five acts will each perform one song at a time, then passing off to the next musical act. Attendees — as well as musicians — will experience a two-hour medley in an acoustic, all-ages setting. The goal is to put musicians from different locations in touch with each for an evening as well as for future performances. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show running from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. $5 cover.