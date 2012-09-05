From Charlotte: Senior Field Trip

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area
As it happens, of the nearly 6,000 delegates at the Democratic National Convention, the youngest is Sam Gray, a seventeen-year old from Marion, Iowa. “I’ve been interested in the political process for a long time,” says the Marion High School Senior. He is currently enrolled in a government class taught by Dave Messerli, who has asked him to talk about the convention experience to the class when Mr. Gray returns home.
Generously offered by businesses in the Iowa City area