From Charlotte: Senior Field Trip

Posted by Jon Winet | Sep 5, 2012 | Community/News

As it happens, of the nearly 6,000 delegates at the Democratic National Convention, the youngest is Sam Gray, a seventeen-year old from Marion, Iowa. “I’ve been interested in the political process for a long time,” says the Marion High School Senior. He is currently enrolled in a government class taught by Dave Messerli, who has asked him to talk about the convention experience to the class when Mr. Gray returns home.

