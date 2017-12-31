Friends and supporters celebrate as Mazahir Salih takes oath of office

On Friday night, Dec. 29, friends and supporters of Mazahir Salih came together to celebrate victory. They gathered to share in the official taking of the oath of office for the Iowa City Council. Mazahir is the first ever elected Sudanese American woman to any public office in the U.S. She won a resounding victory for city council in November.

Mazahir, a newcomer to politics, has a charismatic personality and promised that she “will work for everyone” and wants to “listen to all people’s concerns” no matter if they voted for her or not.

The Sudanese-American Women’s Association prepared a feast of traditional foods for the 200 or more people who attended in the midst of a heavy snow storm and frigid temperatures that kept many people home. The event was joyful, with live music and traditional dancing.

In the face of current state and national politics, Mazahir is a promising sign for many. She is a slap in the face of those who have tried to define Muslims and immigrants in a negative way. She is a breath of fresh air in the stale environment of national politics.