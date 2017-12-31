Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Friends and supporters celebrate as Mazahir Salih takes oath of office

Posted by Mauro Heck | Dec 31, 2017 | Community/News, Opinion
  • 64
    Shares

The event was joyful, with music and dancing. — photo by Mauro Heck

On Friday night, Dec. 29, friends and supporters of Mazahir Salih came together to celebrate victory. They gathered to share in the official taking of the oath of office for the Iowa City Council. Mazahir is the first ever elected Sudanese American woman to any public office in the U.S. She won a resounding victory for city council in November.

Mazahir, a newcomer to politics, has a charismatic personality and promised that she “will work for everyone” and wants to “listen to all people’s concerns” no matter if they voted for her or not.

The Sudanese-American Women’s Association prepared a feast of traditional foods. — photo by Mauro Heck

The Sudanese-American Women’s Association prepared a feast of traditional foods for the 200 or more people who attended in the midst of a heavy snow storm and frigid temperatures that kept many people home. The event was joyful, with live music and traditional dancing.

In the face of current state and national politics, Mazahir is a promising sign for many. She is a slap in the face of those who have tried to define Muslims and immigrants in a negative way. She is a breath of fresh air in the stale environment of national politics.


  • 64
    Shares
Tags
,

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by Baynard Woods
Democracy in Crisis: How Screwed Are We in 2018?
At the beginning of 2017, we were in purgatory. Remember the interregnum, after we elected Trump but before he took office? We knew it would be bad, but we also...
Posted by Baynard Woods
Democracy in Crisis: 10 of Trump’s insane tweets
I got drunk recently and read all 2,735 tweets that Donald Trump had written since the election in the hopes that Trump’s Twitter feed, collected and searchable on trumptwitterarchive.com, might...
Posted by Paul Brennan
Community forum will focus on the impact of proposed Cedar Rapids school closures on neighborhoods
A forum on the Cedar Rapids Community School District’s (CRCSD) plan to close eight elementary schools, and the potential impact of those closing on the city and its neighborhoods, will...