Fourth annual AsianFest takes over McGrath Amphitheater on July 8

AsianFest McGrath Amphitheater — Saturday, July 8 from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The fourth edition of AsianFest, a free event at the McGrath Amphitheater in downtown Cedar Rapids, will be held this Saturday, July 8, from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature food and beverages from a variety of Asian cultures as well as interactive villages where attendees can learn about the language, culture and traditions of a number of Asian countries.

The Kids Zone will include face painting, bubble making, a balloon artist and more.

Performances are also part of the festivities, including Bollywood fusion dance, traditional singing and a variety of cultural demonstrations. The evening lineup includes a fashion show, a dance party with DJ Pri yon Joni and a concert by Des Moines-based band Gimikk. Z102.9’s Jenny Valliere will serve as emcee for the event.