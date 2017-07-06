Advertisement

Fourth annual AsianFest takes over McGrath Amphitheater on July 8

Posted by Rob Cline | Jul 6, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

AsianFest

McGrath Amphitheater — Saturday, July 8 from noon to 10:30 p.m.

One of the performances at last year’s festival. — photo courtesy of AsianFest

The fourth edition of AsianFest, a free event at the McGrath Amphitheater in downtown Cedar Rapids, will be held this Saturday, July 8, from noon to 10:30 p.m.

The event will feature food and beverages from a variety of Asian cultures as well as interactive villages where attendees can learn about the language, culture and traditions of a number of Asian countries.

The Kids Zone will include face painting, bubble making, a balloon artist and more.

Performances are also part of the festivities, including Bollywood fusion dance, traditional singing and a variety of cultural demonstrations. The evening lineup includes a fashion show, a dance party with DJ Pri yon Joni and a concert by Des Moines-based band Gimikk. Z102.9’s Jenny Valliere will serve as emcee for the event.

