Former Frankie Teardrop frontman brings new project Cheap Fantasy to RADinc.

CHEAP FANTASY, WITH MIRACLES OF GOD AND HOT TANG RADinc. — Saturday, July 15 at 9 p.m.

Jordan Bleau is no stranger to Iowa City. The Minneapolis-based musician and No Problem Records co-founder made the rounds at local bars and DIY venues with the now defunct fuzz-pop outfit Frankie Teardrop. Bleau returns Saturday on the heels of the release of Life of Glass, the debut EP from his new project Cheap Fantasy.

Cheap Fantasy makes their way to RADinc. Saturday night to play alongside the recently re-formed weirdo punks Miracles of God and beloved dream pop quartet Hot Tang. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9 with a $5 cover.

Bleau was the lead guitarist and vocalist in Frankie Teardrop, a band that made a name for itself and had Iowa City ties through guitarist Dan English. After five releases Frankie Teardrop called it quits in May 2016, since then Bleau has switched gears and instruments and started making dreamy synth pop under the moniker Cheap Fantasy. The debut EP Life of Glass was just released on Forged Artifacts on July 7 and is available for download or as a limited edition cassette via the band’s Bandcamp page.

Check out the video for Cheap Fantasy’s “Chain in the Night,” and get to RADinc. on Saturday for some good music in a great space.