Crab rangoon pizza is coming to Cedar Rapids

Beloved Des Moines-based restaurant and tiki bar Fong’s Pizza will open its third location in the New Bohemia District later this year.

As first reported by The Gazette, Full Court Press, the group behind the restaurant, plans to open the new location by early May. The location of first Fong’s Pizza was once home to King-Ying-Low, Des Moines’ oldest Chinese restaurant, which inspired the Asian influence in Fong’s menu and decor. The restaurant’s new home in the NewBo District was just vacated last week by Betas Restaurant, but Cedar Rapidians can expect the same unique pizzas, tiki bar and kitschy dining experience offered at Fong’s flagship location.

If you’re unfamiliar with this legendary Des Moines eatery, author and Food Network star Alton Brown gives the pizza joint a rave review. In 2014, Brown called Fong’s Pizza as “one of the coolest establishments I’ve ever been to,” and just last month in response to a question on Twitter about what his favorite crab dish is, Brown tweeted “Crab rangoon pizza” from Fong’s.