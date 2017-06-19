Advertisement

Flat Black Studios and White Rabbit announce two-day festival

Posted by Zak Neumann | Jun 19, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

GREY AREA

Flat Black Studios — Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19

Luke Tweedy prepares to build a stage off the back of his recording studio just south of Iowa City. Sunday, June 18, 2017. — photo by Zak Neumann.

Luke Tweedy has been recording music for over a decade — first in his home studio in Iowa City and now at his “rural recording resort” in a remodeled barn on his property near Lone Tree. The new studio is complete with accommodations to house bands while they record and a screen printing studio poised to make merchandise run by Tweedy’s wife, White Rabbit proprietor Courtney Widen.

The couple’s next endeavor is Grey Area, a two-day festival happening Aug. 18-19 that will feature a host of midwestern bands from a variety of genres that have recorded at Flat Black Studios. There will also be DJ sets and electronic music, jugglers, fireworks and more. 

“Something between the mother of all parties and a mini music festival, Grey Area is a celebration of some of the Midwest’s most talented and hardest working musicians,” Tweedy said in an announcement for the event.

Tweedy is currently hard at work constructing a stage off the back of his new studio, carving out campgrounds and prepping areas for vendors.

Grey Area is being sponsored by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Lagunitas, Wake Up Iowa Coffee, Trumpet Blossom Cafe and The Musician’s Pro Shop. The fun starts Aug. 18 at 5 p.m.; tickets are $25. Camping is encouraged and any proceeds after the performers are paid will go to charity.

About The Author

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

