Final touches? Longtime IC massage parlor closes

An Iowa City landmark, Touch of Mink, has closed. The massage parlor run by Soni Smith since March 2015 will find a new location after several decades in Iowa City at 920 Orchard St.

Constructed in 1967, the building is over 4,000 square feet and owned by Gerry Ambrose, who also owns the Planned Parenthood building next door at 820 Orchard St.

Jeanne Smith, Soni Smith’s mother, ran the front desk. “At one point [the previous owners] did run it as a house of prostitution,” she said.

“I tell them [customers] the rules when they come in. Do we lose a lot of customers because they’re looking for sex? About half. Let’s be honest, over half.”

On Feb. 29, Soni Smith promised on social media to re-open the massage parlor.

Where will the business take its friendly massage fingers next? According to Jeanne Smith, “Cedar Rapids is a little bit more friendly.”