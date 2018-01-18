FilmScene’s HomeBrewFest is back, in a new venue







HomeBrewFest Big Grove Brewery & Taproom, Iowa City — Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.

FilmScene is taking their fourth annual HomeBrewFest on the road. The event, which has in the past taken place at the theatre, is shifting venues to Big Grove Brewery & Taproom in Iowa City this year.

With that change comes another new element: This year, the fest will feature its first ever wort challenge. Brewers were given Big Grove’s Arms Race wort (unfermented malt) to work with, and you can sample each result.

Tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door. The $20 suggested donation includes a souvenir tasting glass to take home with you.

Over 30 local brewers will be participating in this event, including members of THIRSTY homebrew club (Iowa City) and the Cedar Rapids Beer Nuts. The HomeBrewFest is a fundraiser for FilmScene.