FedEx: Employee who tried to stop Thursday flag burning will keep job

In a tweet sent out Saturday morning, FedEx announced that Matt Uhrin, the driver who interrupted a flag-burning protest Thursday, would keep his job.

The company said that it had reviewed the incident, which garnered national attention including coverage on Fox News, and had no plans to “change his status.”

We have reviewed the matter in Iowa City involving driver Matt Uhrin. He remains a FedEx employee & we have no plans to change his status. — FedEx (@FedEx) January 28, 2017

Two people were cited during the Thursday protest for violating an open burn ordinance by failing to have permit.