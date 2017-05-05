Advertisement

Fashion Forward: Poet and Curator Anaïs Duplan of the Center for Afrofuturist Studies (Video)

Posted by LV Promotions | May 5, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment
Presented by Flyover Fashion Fest

A look into the mindset of Anaïs Duplan, poet and director of Iowa City’s Center for Afrofuturist Studies. Duplan’s “Take This Stallion” is out now on Brooklyn Arts Press, and collection “Blackspace” is forthcoming from Black Ocean Press.

Video by Jason Smith

