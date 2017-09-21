Explore Czech Village and New Bo destinations at Room with a Brew















Room with a Brew New Bo City Market — Friday, Sept. 22 at 5 p.m.

Room with a Brew returns to Czech Village and the New Bo neighborhood this weekend, and organizers are hopeful that the second edition of the event will not have to contend with any weather issues.

Last year, the weather wasn’t very cooperative, but Jennifer Pruden, executive director of the Czech Village–New Bohemia Main Street organization, said they still got off to a good start.

“Although we experienced a bit of a delay in last year’s event due to unexpected September flooding, the event was a huge hit,” Pruden said. “People were excited to get back into the district and show support for the businesses that had to close for a bit. The event’s mixture of beer, food and a bit of a behind the scenes peek into urban living is really appealing.”

This year’s event is this Friday, Sept. 22 from 5 to 8 p.m. The starting point is the NewBo City Market where there will be prize drawings and exhibitors and where participants can pick up a souvenir glass and a tour map. The self-guided tour includes four excellent examples of the urban living options in the district and four great eateries. The tour map serves as the ticket, granting access to the living spaces and securing participants two free beverage tastings and appetizers at the restaurants.

Pruden said this year’s lineup of stops shouldn’t be missed.

“We have a great mix of new and old, large and small and definitely some unique spaces. The variety of restaurants really shows off the range of culinary expertise in Czech Village and New Bohemia, especially in the mix of ethnic cuisines offered. The housing units guests will tour are also top notch, from big city amenities in the new Village West development nestled into a quaint neighborhood business district to the quirky live/work unit of Cherry Building resident artist David Van Allen.”

Room with a Brew is a 21+ event and is a fundraiser for the Main Street organization. Tickets are $15 for a single ticket or $25 for two.

Pruden hopes some participants will be considering a move to the district, but said Room with a Brew isn’t just for home hunters.

“This event is perfect for those considering a move downtown or for anyone looking for a fun social night out,” Pruden said.

Event Locations:

• Kickoff at NewBo City Market

• Rooms:

Village West Apartments

Apartment above Great American Popcorn Company

Kurik House

The Cherry Building

• Brews:

Frog Pub & Eatery

Little Bohemia

Caucho

The Pig & Porter