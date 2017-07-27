Experience the musical variety of the 319 as festival fills Czech Village with sound

Three One Nine Music and Arts Festival Czech Village — Sat., July 29 at 11 a.m.



The sixth edition of Three One Nine Music & Arts Festival, which focuses on bands based in the 319 area code, will take over Czech Village on Saturday, July 29. The free, all ages event is presented in association with the Czech Heritage Association and will highlight a variety of musical styles including indie rock, metal¸ punk, electronic, hip hop, folk and more.

The festival also includes a variety of visual artists primarily from Iowa as well as various vendors. Emerging musical artists under the age of 21 have been invited to perform on the Czech Village bandstand between 4 and 9 p.m. and the top two performers, as judged by Nashville’s Insomniac Folklore, will win free studio time.

The music kicks off at 11 a.m. with Cedar Rapids dubhouse band Voodovegga and Son on the Furious Entertainment stage, one of five festival stages. At 11:30 a.m., The Horse Theory will take to the White Sofa Records stage. The Cedar Rapids band describes itself, in part, this way: “In the mythical-magical morning light of Horses abound, a beautifully fattened tone between the basses and guitars rings out, and brings forth funky beats and juicy overdrive.”

Reading the band bios is something of an adventure in awkward promotional gambits — “… their promiscuously riotesque intentions are gonna rip your heart out …” (The Rumours, Waterloo); “… create original music while rocking their curly manes and singing from the depths of their souls …” (Dagmar, one of a handful that does not hail from the 319); “… you better believe you will be mopping your melted face off the floor by the end of the show …” (Black Hilt, Cedar Rapids) — but the festival clearly offers up a smorgasbord of musical options on its stages.

The music will continue late into the night and the following morning as Waterloo metal band Phoenix Curse takes to the Pit stage at 11:45 p.m. The full schedule of performances is available online, along with a map of the locations of the stages.