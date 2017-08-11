Advertisement

Enemy Planes land at Yacht Club

Posted by Zak Neumann | Aug 11, 2017 | Arts & Entertainment

Enemy Planes, with the Fuss and Obelisks

Yacht Club — Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Enemy Planes.

Electro-indie band Enemy Planes take the stage at the Yacht Club Saturday, Aug. 19 alongside indie rockers the Fuss and Obelisks. Music starts at 9 p.m. and $6 gets you in the door.

Enemy Planes’ sound is an amalgamation of each member’s musical background, culminating in something they call “tripnotic.” In the five years since since their 2012 inception the Minneapolis-based five-piece has shared the stage with huge acts like Kings of Leon and Lenny Kravitz, but also toured with legendary alt-rockers the Meat Puppets. In 2015 they beat out 13,000 other bands to earn a spot in the finals of the Hard Rock Rising global band competition in Brazil and ultimately earned first place.

The group released their first full length, Beta Lowdown, in 2016 and have since released an EP, B sides and Remixes , and — most recently — a single, “The Letting Go”.

Check out the video for “Bare Your Teeth” from the album Beta Lowdown below.

Zak Neumann

Zak Neumann is Little Village's staff photographer and music blogger. Contact him at zak@littlevillagemag.com.

