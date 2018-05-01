En Español: Don’t ask me where I’m from







No me preguntes de dónde soy: Mi identidad bilingüe

Por Angela Pico

Por qué al conocer a alguien se pregunta “¿de dónde eres?”? ¿Qué buscamos? Somos más que un lugar en un certificado de nacimiento o en un pasaporte. Propongo superar categorizaciones que incluyen narrativas nacionales demasiado grandes para caber dentro de una narrativa personal.

Si digo que soy colombiana, soy auténticamente colombiana para internacionales, y cuando digo que soy de Carolina del Norte, soy auténticamente estadounidense para los estadounidenses. Pero cuando digo que nací en Bogotá, Colombia, me mudé a EE.UU. a los ocho años y viví el resto de mi vida en Carolina del Norte, no tengo identidad auténtica. De repente no soy ni lo suficientemente colombiana ni lo suficientemente estadounidense. Pierdo credenciales. Mi español ahora tiene cosas raras y mi inglés no es genuino.

Cuando estoy con mis amigos latinoamericanos me siento mal diciendo solamente “de Carolina del Norte,” porque quizás negaría “mi conexión latinoamericana” con ellos. O ¿pensarán que estoy rechazando mis raíces? Una vez fui a un bar con una amiga internacional que había llegado a Iowa para estudiar su posgrado. Cuando volví del baño vi a dos hombres del Midwest hablándole, fascinados con su acento. Me presenté y me preguntaron de dónde era. Dije que nací en Colombia, pero que casi toda mi vida había vivido en Carolina del Norte. A lo que aquellos hombres respondieron, “¡Pues bienvenida a EE.UU.!” Se perdieron la parte de “he vivido la mayoría años aquí.”

En una clase de traducción en la que examinábamos textos en varios idiomas, me di cuenta de que cuando había alguna pregunta acerca del español y había un compañero latinoamericano en la clase, lo miraban primero a él. En mis clases de español, cuando hay un pasaje en inglés, el profesor les pregunta a los gringos de la clase que lean, olvidando el hecho de que yo también domino el inglés. Conmigo se confunden.

Al ser dos idiomas soy ninguno. No me quejo de mi habilidad de bucear en ambos mundos, pero siento que no hay espacio para una identidad latina inmigrante dentro del discurso del español y del inglés, que sea validado como oficial. Existe lo experimental, pero no un espacio donde se reconozca de manera legítima. Tener dos idiomas y crecer en un espacio sin distinciones ante los ojos de una sociedad que se obsesiona con la categorización de identidad, es visto con más frecuencia que menos como un bilingüismo sustractivo, en vez de un bilingüismo aditivo. Es decir, al saber dos idiomas, no domino bien ninguno.

Hago un llamado a las voces latinas, que reescriban un español y un inglés nacido de sus identidades bilingües. Que quepa la multiplicidad de voces dentro de una afirmación auténtica de un todo, no de un ser fragmentado y por ende ilegítimo. La próxima vez que conozcamos a alguien, en vez de comenzar una conversación con “¿de dónde eres?” preguntemos “¿quién eres?” y así podremos escuchar y conocer los matices que esa persona escoge, lejos de los prejuicios que se han filtrado en el inconsciente colectivo.

Don’t ask me where I’m from: My bilingual identity

Written and translated by Angela Pico

When we meet someone, why do we usually ask, “Where are you from?” What are we looking for? We are more than a place on a birth certificate or a passport. I propose we overcome categorizations that include national stories too large to fit within a personal narrative.

Whenever I say I’m Colombian, I’m authentically Colombian for international people; whenever I say I’m from North Carolina, I’m authentically American for Americans. But when I say that I was born in Bogota, Colombia, I moved to the U.S. when I was 8 and that I’ve lived the rest of my life in North Carolina, then I don’t have an authentic identity. I’m suddenly not Colombian or American enough. I lose my credentials. My Spanish is off and my English is not genuine.

When I’m with my international Latin-American friends, I feel bad only saying, “from North Carolina,” because then perhaps I’m denying my international connection with them. Or would they think I’m rejecting my heritage? Last week I went to a bar with an international friend who came to Iowa for a master’s degree. When I came back from the restroom, I noticed two Midwestern men talking to her, fascinated by her accent. I introduced myself and they asked me where I was from. I said I was born in Colombia, but most of my life I had lived in North Carolina, to which these men responded, “Well, welcome to America!” They missed the part where I mentioned that my home has been here for most of my life.

In a translation course, in which we examined texts in various languages, I noticed that whenever there was a question about Spanish, and there was a Latin-American classmate in the room, they would look at him first. In my Spanish literature courses, whenever there is a passage in English to read out loud, the professor asks the gringos in the room to read, forgetting the fact that I’m also fluent in English. People get confused with me.

By embodying two languages, I am neither. I’m not complaining about my ability to navigate both worlds, but I do feel as if there isn’t a space where a Latina/o immigrant identity is fully validated within both an English or Spanish narrative. We have experimental spaces, but not a space where it is recognized in a legitimate manner. Knowing two languages and growing up in an unmarked space, before the eyes of a society obsessed with categorizing identity, is seen as subtractive bilingualism, instead of additive bilingualism. By knowing two languages, a person masters neither one nor the other.

I call on all Latina/o voices to rewrite Spanish and English from their bilingual identities. For a multiplicity of voices to fit within the authentic affirmation of a whole, instead of within a fragmented body deemed illegitimate. Next time we meet someone, instead of asking, “Where are you from?” let’s ask, “Who are you?” in order to listen and learn about the nuances she chooses for herself, far from the prejudice that has filtered into the collective consciousness.

Angela Pico is a writer in the Spanish MFA Creative Writing Program at the University of Iowa. She is also a painter and a salsa dancer. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 242.