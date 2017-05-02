En Español: Beyond Borders: Iowa organizations work to include Latinx communities

Más allá de la frontera

En mayo del 2015 cuatro personas llegaron a West Liberty con cámaras y micrófonos para filmar las clases bilingües en español y en inglés en la escuela primaria y entrevistar a algunos de los estudiantes y profesores. Estas escenas no aparecen en la versión final del documental Más allá de las fronteras: americanos mexicanos sin documentos de Micah Fink, que se presentó el 24 de abril en West Liberty. La Liga de Latinoamericanos Unidos de West Liberty (LULCA) y la Asociación de Educación de West Liberty (WLEA) se encargaron de organizar la proyección para mostrar su apoyo a estudiantes y familias latinas sin importar su estatus migratorio.

El evento era gratis y abierto al público. El documental presenta casos de latinos que viven o vivieron sin documentos en Nueva York, Alabama y Chicago, acompañados por los discursos sobre inmigración de los presidentes desde Ronald Reagan y los problemas de la inmigración desde el inicio del Programa Bracero en los cuarenta.

La WLEA es el sindicato local de maestros, que representa a los setenta maestros en el distrito y la LULCA en West Liberty ofrece becas, programas de tutores y oportunidades de trabajo para los jóvenes. Además, juntas organizan clases para solicitar y preparar las entrevistas con inmigración con la ayuda de Carolyn Colvin, profesora de educación de la Universidad de Iowa. Ella junto con Manuel Galvez, dueño de El Trueque, una publicación en español del este de Iowa, y Trey Sucher, abogado de inmigración, hablaron después del documental sobre los problemas de los latinos en Iowa.

La WLEA espera organizar un evento parecido cada año para señalar los problemas a los que se enfrentan los estudiantes de la comunidad, como la pobreza rural. La LULCA se reúne el último jueves de cada mes y siempre están abiertos a recibir nuevos miembros y donaciones para sus diferentes programas de becas. Su evento más importante es la Fiesta, un evento con música latina y presentaciones artísticas en West Liberty que se lleva a cabo en septiembre.

El presidente de WLEA compartió con Little Village algunas ideas para apoyar a la comunidad latina. En Iowa City, Iowa City Compassion ofrece servicios migratorios como en West Liberty las Clases de Ciudadanía, acepta tanto donaciones como voluntarios. Para inmigrantes en busca de ayuda, existe la Oficina de Latino Affairs (Sonia Reyes Snyder, (515) 281-4080). También es posible pedir un préstamo para pagar por las solicitudes y los costos legales del proceso de naturalización gracias a algunos bancos como el University of Iowa Community Credit Union y Community 1st y Ascentra uniones de crédito. Por último, la facultad de Leyes de la Universidad de Iowa tiene una Clínica Legal donde los inmigrantes pueden recibir asistencia y consejos legales si quieren comenzar el proceso.

Beyond Borders

In May 2015, four people arrived in West Liberty with cameras and microphones to film dual-language classes as well as interview students and staff in the local elementary school. These scenes did not appear in the final version of Micah Fink’s documentary Beyond Borders: Undocumented Mexican Americans that was shown April 24 in West Liberty. The event was organized by the West Liberty Education Association (WLEA) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) to support students and families, regardless of their immigration status.

The event was free and open to the public. The documentary presented the stories of Latinx living with or without papers in New York, Alabama and Chicago, interspersed with speeches on immigration from every president of the United States since Ronald Reagan. The film additionally provided a historical overview on the changing issues surrounding immigration in the United States since the introduction of the Bracero Program in the ’40s.

The WLEA is in charge of representing the seventy teachers in the district and the West Liberty Chapter of LULAC focuses on scholarship programs, the Dream Catchers mentoring program and STEM opportunities for local youth. Both organizations provide classes that help with application and preparation for immigration interviews. They have partnered with Carolyn Colvin, an education professor from the University of Iowa. After the screening, she led a panel with Manuel Galvez, owner of El Trueque, an Eastern Iowa Spanish language publication, and Trey Sucher, an immigration attorney, to discuss the problems faced by the Latinx community in Iowa.

The WLEA hopes to have an event like this each year, highlighting different issues the students in their community face, such as rural poverty. The West Liberty LULAC meets the final Thursday of every month and they are always eager to bring in new people. The Fiesta is their biggest event, featuring live Latin music and performances, and will take place in September.

The president of the WLEA shared some resources for community members who are eager to volunteer. In Iowa City, Iowa City Compassion offers great immigration (and other) services and, as in West Liberty, citizenship classes are available to members of the immigrant community. Both welcome donations and volunteers. Another good resource is the Iowa Office of Latino Affairs in Des Moines (Sonia Reyes Snyder, (515) 281-4080). Moreover, it is possible to take out loans for the citizenship application and legal costs through different banking institutions. The University of Iowa Community Credit Union offers such loans, as do the Community 1st and Ascentra credit unions. Finally, any immigrant looking for legal advice can go to the School of Law at the University of Iowa, where they have a Legal Clinic that gives legal advice and assistance.

Andrea Chapela is a Mexican writer and chemist. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 220.