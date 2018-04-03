En Español: Becoming Latin American









Mi descubrimiento de América

Por Lolita Copacabana

Las playas de Uruguay, una escapada al sur de Brasil, y a los diecisiete cruzar los Andes para una aventura todo terreno. Las sutiles diferencias en el castellano de una y otra orilla del río más ancho de todos, una foto al Cristo Redentor, glaciares patagónicos, recuerdos de caipirinha y de pisco sour.

Desde mi casa en Iowa City, en la intersección de Washington y Dodge street, leo postales exóticas del fin del mundo. Pero Buenos Aires, mi ciudad-puerto al sur del sur, a 9.124 kilómetros de la ciudad literaria que hoy me aloja es, en muchos sentidos, dueña de una “espléndida separación” del resto de Latinoamérica: al punto en que a veces los argentinos, y en especial los porteños, al estar tan abajo en el mapa, tan apartados por cordilleras, ríos inmensos y las inhabitadas pampas que nos rodean, nos quedamos un poco aislados de las realidades de nuestro continente.

Antes de dejar Buenos Aires tuve un presentimiento: quizás un porteño no terminase de asumir su condición de latinoamericano hasta que le tocara partir.

El proceso fue consolidándose en la universidad. Hasta entonces no me había tocado enseñar y ahora dos cursos de alumnos me miraban ansiosos para que les develara los misterios de mi idioma materno, el español. Ese primer semestre tomé una materia en clave pedagógica que me ayudó, y en una primera versión de mi filosofía de enseñanza me sorprendí consciente de que para mis alumnos mi rol era el de representante de las culturas hispánicas en general, un rol de gran responsabilidad que afectaría la relación que mantuvieran con estas a lo largo de su vida toda.

Pero lo determinante me llegó en Colombia, en enero, en el curso de un festival literario que se realizó en Cartagena, a donde fui invitada junto con otros 38 jóvenes escritores latinoamericanos. Ahí, empapada de mar y humedad, abrazada por las murallas de la ciudad multicolor, entre cócteles y mesas y lecturas y fiestas, en piletas y ascensores y en filas para el almuerzo, creí escuchar, al fin, el murmullo de un posible futuro literario para mi continente. Me sonreí por lo bajo, y desde mi adolescencia la brisa trajo recuerdos de voces que creía enterradas: la arenga decidida de Rodó, las seductoras promesas de Martí — slogans vacíos que, en contexto, se llenaron de sentido.

En los aviones de vuelta leí la antología de nuevas voces que fue resultado del encuentro, libro que va a publicarse, en el curso de 2018, en no menos de catorce países. Me enteré, ahí, del día en que un joven reportero fue a cubrir el lanzamiento de una novela de Orwell en La Habana. Reí con las aventuras a 30.000 pies de un matrimonio mexicano en disolución. Me preocupé por el embarazo adolescente de una niña portorriqueña. Me maravillé con el día en que un poeta de Santo Domingo conoció la nieve. Entendí las formas en las que una infancia en Argentina y Perú podían ser parecidas. Y me pareció que si el ser latinoamericano era un destino también, en igual medida, conformaba un devenir. Y en tanto nos seguí leyendo, mientras avanzaba entre las nubes, construí castillos, fortalezas grandes como un continente entero en el cielo tan alto, y nos vi avanzar tan rápido, arremangados, hacia el futuro — y también creí.

My discovery of America

By Lolita Copacabana, Translated by Jennifer Shyue

The beaches of Uruguay, a getaway to southern Brazil, crossing the Andes at 17 for an off-road adventure. The subtle differences in the Spanish spoken on either side of the widest of all rivers, a photo of Christ the Redeemer, Patagonian glaciers, memories of caipirinhas and pisco sours.

In my house in Iowa City at the intersection of Washington and Dodge streets, these dispatches from the end of the world seem exotic. But Buenos Aires, my farther-south-than-south port city 9,124 kilometers from this literary city that’s taken me in is, in many ways, the site of a “splendid separation” from the rest of Latin America — to the point that sometimes, finding ourselves so far down the map, so distant from the mountain ranges, vast rivers and unpopulated pampas that surround us, Argentines (especially porteños, those of us from Buenos Aires) end up a little isolated from our continent’s realities.



Before my departure I had a premonition: Maybe porteños don’t fully acquire status as Latin Americans until we leave.

That process gained momentum when I arrived at the University of Iowa. Until that point I’d never been a teacher, and now two classes of students were waiting eagerly for me to unlock the mysteries of my mother tongue, Spanish. That first semester, I took a helpful pedagogy class, and in a preliminary version of my teaching philosophy I was surprised to find an awareness of the fact that, for my students, I was a representative of Hispanic cultures as a whole. It was a role with a lot of responsibility, one that would influence my students’ relationships with said cultures for the rest of their lives.

But the decisive moment came in January, during a literary festival taking place in Cartagena, Colombia to which I, along with 38 other young Latin American writers, had been invited. There, soaked through with sea and humidity, in the embrace of the walls of a multicolored city, between cocktails and roundtables and readings and parties, in pools and elevators and lines for lunch, I thought I heard, at last, the whispers of a possible literary future for my continent. I smiled to myself, and a breeze brought from my adolescence memories of voices I’d thought long buried: the unflinching exhortations of Rodó, the seductive promises of Martí — empty slogans that, once contextualized, were full of meaning.

On the flights back, I read the anthology of new voices that had emerged from of the festival; over the course of 2018, the book will be published in no fewer than 14 countries. Reading, I found out about the day a young reporter went to cover the launch of an Orwell novel in Havana; laughed at the mile-high adventures of a Mexican couple in a disintegrating marriage; worried about a Puerto Rican girl’s teen pregnancy; marveled when a poet from Santo Domingo experienced snow for the first time. I saw the ways in which childhood in Argentina and Peru might be similar. And it seemed to me that if being Latin American was our destiny, it was also turning out to be, in equal measure, a process of becoming. And as I kept reading our book, as I moved forward among the clouds, I built castles, fortresses big as an entire continent up high in the sky, and I saw us moving quickly forward, sleeves rolled up, toward the future. And I believed.

Lolita Copacabana is an Argentine writer and MFA candidate in Spanish Creative Writing at the University of Iowa. Jennifer Shyue is an MFA student in Literary Translation at the University of Iowa. This article was originally published in Little Village issue 240.