En Español: America in a state of non-unique chaos

Translated by Spencer Santos

On Election Day 2016, I ran into a Spanish friend buying wine at a downtown store. He was worried because he had a premonition that Trump was going to be the next president. I calmed him. Not for a moment had I taken seriously the idea that it would happen. In my head (and in my heart), the idea that Trump would win the election was a scenario that just didn’t stand to reason.

Some hours later, I had to accept that impossible reality. I wasn’t alone. I received messages and calls from Spain. Everybody wanted to know what was wrong with Americans. It was precisely upon reading these worries from my fellow Spaniards that I realized that Donald Trump would have also won in my country. After all, is the supposed Person of the Year for 2016 so different from what we have in Spain? I remembered.

With a certain humor (clearly born of incredulity), we were scandalized during the campaign because Trump talked about building a wall to keep out Mexican immigrants who would try to cross the U.S. border. I don’t know if you know it, but in Spain we have some fences that are three meters tall, covered with malicious razor wire, which “protect” our borders with the north of Africa. Right there it should be easy to draw the parallel.

Trump has made so many sexist comments that it would be too charitable to him to choose only one which overshadows all the rest, as if they had never existed. His “grab them by the pussy” reminds me, then, without thinking much, of the “Every time I look at her face and those little lips I think the same thing, but I won’t say anything here” comment, which a mayor from the party that still governs us said some years ago in reference to a socialist minister. But, of course, that was in 2010, and since then? Since then, nothing. It’s just that feminism for another mayor from the same party, in the middle of 2016, is a thing for “bitter and failed women.”

In matters of corruption, Spain doesn’t have the high ground either. There’s still a party in the government which, since its foundation, has had five out of six treasurers accused of some kind of dishonesty. Illegal party financing, money laundering, bribery, electoral crime or subornment are just some of the indictments which have been leveled at members of the Partido Popular.

Why are we scandalized, then? How is it possible that we don’t understand others who act with the same blind irresponsibility that we do? I couldn’t believe that Trump was going to win, nor that Mariano Rajoy was going to be president again, and I can’t believe that their equals will remain in power in countries that won’t take the hint. I can’t believe that at this stage of history, when we identify so easily what we don’t like from afar, we continue justifying it at home. But I’ve already proven that I can’t trust my beliefs. I hope my friend can forgive me my pre-electoral optimism.