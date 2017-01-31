Effortless romance: A one-pot Valentine’s Day meal

Add the red wine and the port. As they come to a simmer, scrape up any browned bits stuck to the bottom of the pot.

Add the stock, balsamic vinegar and a pinch of salt.

Add the bay leaf, thyme and the cinnamon and cardamom if using.

Bring to a simmer, then return the ribs to the pot. Cover and place in the oven.

Cook until the meat is fork-tender, about 3 hours.

Remove the pot from the oven. Transfer the short ribs to a plate or bowl. Strain the braising liquid through a fine sieve. Return the short ribs and strained liquid to the pot.

Allow everything to cool for a bit, covered, and place in the refrigerator overnight.

To serve, spoon off any solidified fat that has risen to the top of the braising liquid. Bring the covered pot to a simmer on low and cook just until both the meat and liquid are hot.

Move each short rib to plate. Taste the liquid to check for seasoning and consistency. Salt if necessary. If the sauce is too thick, add a bit of stock. If it is too thin, reduce. Pour the desired amount onto each rib.

This article was originally published in Little Village issue 214.