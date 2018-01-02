Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

East coast grunge throwbacks Bucket take the stage at Gabe’s

Posted by Genevieve Trainor | Jan 2, 2018 | Arts & Entertainment

Bucket

Gabe’s — Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9 p.m.

“Bucket’s first selfie from inside a conference center in Nashville.” — photo via the band

Do yourself a favor and brave the cold on Wednesday night, Jan. 3 for a free show from Massachusetts-based, ’90s throwback, garage pop rockers Bucket.

Bucket — Will Meyer (vocals, guitar), Gage Lyons (guitar), Eli Salus-Kliener (bass) and Ryan Sevrin (drums) — was formed thanks to a bad day, Meyer said in an email. “[I] called up my friend Ryan to see if he wanted to write a grunge album with me top to bottom that night.” The album wasn’t completed, but the two got several songs down, and haven’t looked back.

Listening to their first EP, Knocking Down the Garage, is like discovering a lost, mid-’90s-era Beck album. Bucket has a blissfully nostalgic sound that evokes the era while still looking forward.

“The ’90s were dissonant and strange on the whole but were rather triumphant musically,” said Meyer. “A lot of experimentation and outright rebellion in new styles and approaches. So odd that it wasn’t that long ago and we have forgotten so much.”

Their new EP, Bouquet, released in March on upstate New York tastemaker label Sad Cactus, 2017, is a delightful refinement of that sound, benefiting from top-notch production by Justin Pizzoferrato at Easthampton, Massachusetts studio Sonelab. It’s sharper and keener without feeling slick. It’s got more depth than the first, without losing the fun. And Meyer’s addictive, John McCrea-esque vocals are still front and center.

Bucket admit that their conception of Iowa comes mainly from a Harper’s article penned during caucus season titled “The Trouble with Iowa” — but they’re eager to check it out for themselves as part of their 11-show tour, heading ultimately up to Minnesota.

“Things can start to feel homogeneous in New England sometimes, so it helps to leave,” said Meyer. “Its not always easy for people to take time away from their standard reality, but this music stuff gives us some semblance of purpose (or an excuse?). Since we’re from (basically) a college town, I’m sure we’ll feel right at home.”

If they can handle the wind chill to make it to Gabe’s on Wednesday night, surely locals can, too.


Tags
, , ,
About The Author

Genevieve Trainor

Genevieve Trainor, Little Village’s arts editor, feels that personal bios are a bitter distillation of her deep and abiding struggles between sincerity and sarcasm.

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by Genevieve Trainor
Time still remains in 2017 for charitable giving
It is, many say, the season of giving. Filled with goodwill and grace from the wide array of winter holidays, and eager to meet the year-end deadline for tax purposes,...
Posted by Zak Neumann
Make your NYE plans, music fans
The end of the year and the holiday season is fast approaching and there's something fun for everyone to do in the waning hours of 2017 -- whether you'd like...
Posted by Genevieve Trainor
Giving Tree takes audiences to ‘Almost, Maine’
In 2010, an off-Broadway flop surpassed the classic, whimsical — royalty-free — Shakespeare comedy 'A Midsummer Night's Dream' as the most-performed show on U.S. high school stages. The play? John...