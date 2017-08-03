DCI’s “Best Open Class Tour Event” Tournament of Drums returns to Kingston Stadium

Tournament of Drums Kingston Stadium — Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m.

Who says you need a football game to enjoy a dazzling halftime show? The Tournament of Drums returns to Kingston Stadium this Saturday night, Aug. 5, at 7 p.m. The event honors Cedar Rapids’ long history in the world of drum corps — a history dormant since 2001 when the Emerald Knights Drum and Bugle Corps disbanded.

Hosted by the Colt Cadets and the Iowa Music & Arts Association, the Tournament of Drums features drum corps from across the United States (and one from Canada) which compete in the “open class,” the second level of drum corps competition. The highest level of competition is known as “world class.”

The Tournament of Drums was named the Best Drum Corps International Open Class Tour Event in 2016, and this year’s event features several of the top rated corps in the open class.

The corps in competition will include:​

Colt Cadets — Dubuque, IA

Gold — San Diego, CA

Guardians — Houston, TX

Les Stentors — Sherbrooke, Quebec

Shadow — Oregon, WI

Spartans — Nashua, NH

Vanguard Cadets — Santa Clara, CA

Tickets for the show are $15 at the gates. Advance tickets, $13, are available online or from West Music and Hills Bank. Children five and under are free.