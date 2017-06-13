District Disc promises to be an above par event

District Disc Czech Village Clock Tower — Saturday, June 17 at 11:30 a.m.

When you think of the Czech Village and New Bohemia areas of Cedar Rapids, golf probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind. But an upcoming fundraising event will bring golf — disc golf, that is — to the area.

On Saturday, June 17, the Czech Village/New Bohemia Main Street organization will host the second edition of District Disc, a day of disc golf that tees off at the Czech Village Clock Tower.

Teams of four can play 9 or 18 holes. Check-in opens at 11:30 a.m. for those wishing to play 18 holes, and at 12:30 p.m. for those wishing to play 9 holes. In both cases, play will begin 30 minutes after check-in begins. The fee for 18 holes is $35; the fee for 9 holes is $25.

A post-round party featuring live music will be held at NewBo City Market from 3-5 p.m. Tournament winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

“District Disc gives attendees access to an exclusive one-day course with an experience like no other disc golf course nearby. Baskets will be setup for the day on vacant lots throughout the Czech Village and New Bohemia business district, introducing people to vantage points that they may not otherwise see,” says Jennifer Pruden, executive director of the Czech Village/New Bohemia Main Street organization.

“The tactical urbanism event is meant to spark ideas for the types of activities these vacant spaces could be used for in the future,” she adds.

But it isn’t just about tactical urbanism: “Plus it’s a lot of fun! We welcome all skill levels and if disc golf is not your thing, you can still come to the after party at NewBo City Market and enjoy live music, games and outdoor beer and food vendors.”

Proceeds from the event will support ongoing revitalization efforts in the Czech Village/New Bohemia Main Street District. Visit the website for tickets and more details.