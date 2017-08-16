Dick’s Tap and Shake celebrates one year in Cedar Rapids

DICKIE w/ Brian Johannesen Dick’s Tap and Shake Room — Sunday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Looking back over the past year since Dick Prall took over the former Mahoney’s bar in Cedar Rapids, the event calendar of live acts shows how special the re-christened Dick’s Tap and Shake room is: treesreach (when they were called Live Broadcast), Jordan Bruce, DOSH, the Magnetos, Elizabeth Moen, Joe and Vicki Price, Bernemann Brothers, Evan Stock, Avon Dale, Brother Trucker and of course Prall’s own band DICKIE. The list of acts features local and national original artists — a rare thing in a town that tends to favor cover bands.

Mahoney’s was a place that defined “neighborhood bar” — a good time with friends and regulars — and Dick’s has continued that warm familiarity while also providing Prall’s own stamp of character. A fresh coat of paint and a remodel was just what the bar needed, and fun regular events like movie night and karaoke as well as featured vinyl spinning makes Dick’s a guaranteed respite from whatever is going on in your day.

Dick’s Tap and Shake Room kicked off a week-long anniversary celebration on Monday with events and specials (see schedule below) which will culminate on Sunday night with a performance from Prall along with North Liberty-based Brian Johannesen.

Wednesday, Aug. 16:

Ladies Night/Karaoke w/$3.50 Captain Morgan Drinks & $4 Long Islands

Thursday, Aug. 17:

Happy Hour Special — $1 Fireball Shot w/Any Bottled or Canned Beer

Friday, Aug. 18:

Prize Drawings from 8-10 p.m. (share the Facebook event page: prizes valued up to $120; must be present to win)

Saturday, Aug. 19:

Bourbon Street Bash Featuring DJ SlimPickens w/ Hurricane special and beads w/ Bud Light Bottle

Sunday, Aug. 20:

Live Music w/ DICKIE (solo) and Brian Johannessen