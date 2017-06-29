Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: WTF is up with the alt-right?

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Jun 29, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

This week’s episode includes a discussion of racism, rallies and the rift on the far right with co-host Baynard Woods, Baltimore City Paper editor Brandon Soderberg and Center for Emerging Media’s Imani Spence.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Imani Spence for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: Press Briefs — Sad little scenes from the White House briefing room
1. The White House briefing room feels like a mansion’s pool house, but with the carpet of a church basement. On the eve of the summer solstice, after a week...
Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: The indictment of journalist Aaron Cantú portends grim future for First Amendment
Dozens of defendants, each sitting with their own lawyer, fill a Washington, D.C. courtroom, looking like college students wearing their nicest clothes for a job interview. It is far more...
Posted by democracy-in-crisis
Democracy in Crisis: I took my Trump-loving father to Mar-A-Lago
A couple of weeks ago, my dad and I stood on a Palm Beach sandbar staring at President Trump’s Mar-A-Lago golf club and resort. Even though my dad and I...