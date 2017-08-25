Advertisement

Subscribe
to the
Weekender

Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Wil Hylton on Breitbart and Bannon

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Aug 25, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

Former Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. — photo by Gage Skidmore

This week, co-host Baynard Woods talks with Wil Hylton, whose New York Times Magazine story “Down the Breitbart Hole” gives readers an up-close view of the inner workings of the media platform. But just two days after the story came out, Steve Bannon was booted from the White House and returned to the website, potentially shifting the trajectory of the website. And then Bannon called Wil …

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Calvin Perry for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

Tags
, , ,

Add a comment

*Please complete all fields correctly

Little Village is supported by:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

WHAT TO READ NEXT

Posted by democracy-in-crisis
Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Charlottesville
On this week’s episode Marc Steiner talks to co-host Baynard Woods and City Paper editor Brandon Soderberg about their experiences at the racist rally in Charlottesville.
Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: Charlottesville and the Shattering of America (photos)
A man participating in the Charlottesville protest on Aug. 12 holds a shield with a symbol of Vanguard America, a racist right-wing organization. The driver of the car that killed...
Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: Trump’s America is not “not normal”
Trump was right when he said the system was broken. He is proof of that. He is a product of our normal, its culmination. It’s not normal that a psycho...

BUY HALF-PRICE GIFT CARDS