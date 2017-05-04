Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis podcast: Trump’s Harrisburg rally and May Day marches

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | May 4, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

On this week’s episode, co-host Baynard Woods and Baltimore City Paper editor Brandon Soderberg talk about the strange political landscape after attending both the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and the May Day marches in D.C.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: Which science were we marching for, exactly?
Twenty years ago I was arrested for occupying the office of Sen. Pete Domenici in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The senator and one-time segregationist Dixiecrat presidential candidate Strom Thurmond had threatened...
Posted by democracy-in-crisis
Democracy in Crisis: Imara Jones on Disarray At 100 Days
In this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with writer and analyst Imara Jones about the chaos surrounding the White House as we approach the 100th day...
Posted by democracy-in-crisis
Democracy in Crisis Podcast: D Watkins and the Death of Freddie Gray
On this week’s episode, hosts Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner talk with D. Watkins, educator, editor at large at Salon.com and the author of The Cook Up, and The Beast...