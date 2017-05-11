Democracy in Crisis Podcast: The Canning of Comey

As news feeds overflow with talk about Donald Trump firing FBI director James Comey, cohosts Marc Steiner and Baynard Woods talk with journalist Mark Trahant about the ouster.

“I’m really not a Comey fan. In any other light it wouldn’t be a bad thing to see him go,” Trahant said. “That said, who are they going to replace him with? It’s only going to be somebody worse.”

Trahant is an independent print and media journalist who writes at TrahantReports.com. He is the Charles R. Johnson Endowed Professor of Journalism at the University of North Dakota. Earlier this month, he became a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences.

