Democracy in Crisis Podcast: The Canning of Comey

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | May 11, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

Former FBI Director James Comey facing the press before his testimony to House Intelligence Committee. — photo by Baynard Woods

As news feeds overflow with talk about Donald Trump firing FBI director James Comey, cohosts Marc Steiner and Baynard Woods talk with journalist Mark Trahant about the ouster.

“I’m really not a Comey fan. In any other light it wouldn’t be a bad thing to see him go,” Trahant said. “That said, who are they going to replace him with? It’s only going to be somebody worse.”

Trahant is an independent print and media journalist who writes at TrahantReports.com. He is the Charles R. Johnson Endowed Professor of Journalism at the University of North Dakota. Earlier this month, he became a member of the Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

Related Articles from Little Village

Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: Comey, Comey, Comey Chameleon, You Come and Go
The regime cites former-FBI Director James Comey's public statements about the Clinton email investigation in July and its surrogates claim, insanely, that they were concerned over his treatment of Clinton...
Posted by baynard-woods
Democracy in Crisis: Populism, belonging and inside jokes at Trump’s reality show rally
It’s hard to know what to make of these post-election Trump rallies. The latest one, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was intended to celebrate his first 100 days in office. It also...
Posted by democracy-in-crisis
Democracy in Crisis podcast: Trump’s Harrisburg rally and May Day marches
On this week’s episode, co-host Baynard Woods and Baltimore City Paper editor Brandon Soderberg talk about the strange political landscape after attending both the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and the...