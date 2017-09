1 Share

This week, co-host Baynard Woods talks with ProPublica reporter Alec MacGillis about Jared Kushner’s rental properties, Ben Carson’s Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and the machinations of Mitch McConnell, whom MacGillis wrote about in his book The Cynic.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered this week by Brandon Soderberg and Baynard Woods. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.