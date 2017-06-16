Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Maryland Attorney General on why he’s suing Trump

On this week’s episode co-host Marc Steiner interviews Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, who, along with District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine, filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump. The lawsuit argues that Trump is violating the emoluments clause (an anti-corruption clause in the Constitution) by accepting payments from foreign governments.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Imani Spence for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.