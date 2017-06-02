Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Hannah Arendt in the Age of Trump

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Jun 2, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

In this two-part Democracy in Crisis podcast, co-host Baynard Woods talks with scholar and writer Kathleen B. Jones about the relevance of political theorist Hannah Arendt in the age of Trump.

Jones is a professor emerita at San Diego State University and the author of numerous books, stories and essays, including “The power of ordinary people facing totalitarianism,” in The Conversation. She directs a National Endowment for the Humanities program for public school teachers focused on Arendt’s work.

Part One:

Part Two:

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered by Mark Gunnery for The Center for Emerging Media. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.

