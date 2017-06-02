Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Hannah Arendt in the Age of Trump

In this two-part Democracy in Crisis podcast, co-host Baynard Woods talks with scholar and writer Kathleen B. Jones about the relevance of political theorist Hannah Arendt in the age of Trump.

Jones is a professor emerita at San Diego State University and the author of numerous books, stories and essays, including “The power of ordinary people facing totalitarianism,” in The Conversation. She directs a National Endowment for the Humanities program for public school teachers focused on Arendt’s work.

