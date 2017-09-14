Advertisement

Democracy in Crisis Podcast: Dale Beran on 4chan, the alt-right and the rise of Donald Trump

Posted by Democracy in Crisis | Sep 14, 2017 | Democracy in Crisis

This week, co-host Baynard Woods talks with Dale Beran about 4chan, the alt-right and the rise of Donald Trump. Earlier this year, Beran wrote an article about the growth of 4chan from a message board used by (mostly) young men talking about things like comics and video games to a site associated with far right movements: 4chan: The Skeleton Key to the Rise of Trump.

Democracy in Crisis is a weekly podcast hosted by Baynard Woods and Marc Steiner, produced and engineered this week by Brandon Soderberg and Baynard Woods. Theme music by Ruby Fulton and the Rhymes with Orchestra.


