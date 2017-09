This week, co-host Baynard Woods talks with author D. Watkins about white supremacy, policing and the Trump administration. D. is the author of The Beast Side: Living (and Dying) While Black in America and The Cook Up: A Crack Rock Memoir and is editor at large for Salon.

